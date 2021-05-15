UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France On Track To Have 20Mln People Vaccinated With At Least 1 Dose - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 04:10 PM

France on Track to Have 20Mln People Vaccinated With At Least 1 Dose - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) France is likely to reach its goal to have 20 million people receive at least 1 dose of vaccine by May 15, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said Saturday.

"I am reasonably optimistic that we will achieve tonight the general goal, which we set ourselves, that is, 20 million of first-time vaccinated by May 15," Castex said in a video streamed by the French government on YouTube.

The next objective is to have 30 million people vaccinated with at least one dose by mid-June, Castex continued.

Another goal is to left no vaccine dose unused, the prime minister said, adding that this was already being implemented and would have to continue the same way.

Furthermore, at-risk groups ” older people and people with certain medical conditions that might make them more likely to experience the severe form of the coronavirus ” should be the priority for vaccination, Castex said.

Since mid-April, the incidence of coronavirus cases has been declining ” from 117,000 daily increase in new infections reported on April 11 to 7,043 cases reported on May 14.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France Same April May YouTube From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Maktoum bin Mohammed ..

2 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Paraguayan President on I ..

32 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,321 new COVID-19 cases, 1,302 reco ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

UAE alarmed by escalating spiral of violence in Is ..

16 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges greetings with Ajman R ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.