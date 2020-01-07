UrduPoint.com
France Open To Extending Post-Brexit Transition Beyond 2020

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 11:54 PM

The French government said Tuesday it would support extending the post-Brexit transition period beyond 2020 if Britain and the European Union need more time to agree on new partnership rules

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The French government said Tuesday it would support extending the post-Brexit transition period beyond 2020 if Britain and the European Union need more time to agree on new partnership rules.

"France will not sacrifice the content of the deal because of timetable issues," European Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin told reporters in Paris.

Britain is poised to leave the EU on January 31 after 47 years of membership.

But under the terms of a withdrawal agreement, its official relationship with the EU will remain largely unchanged for 11 months during which London and Brussels hope to negotiate a new trade agreement.

EU officials have warned the timeframe is tight.

De Montchalin insisted that Britain could, if necessary, ask to prolong the transition period, though British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ruled out any such extension.

President Emmanuel Macron warned Tuesday that Britain would have to show "flexibility" to meet the deadline it has vowed not to miss.

Welcoming visiting Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovi to the Elysee presidential palace, Macron described the timetable as "ambitious" and said the negotiations were likely to be "complex".

"The UK wants a short negotiation completed by the end of 2020," he said.

"It will be up to it to show flexibility in the negotiations, consistent with... this ambitious timetable," the president said.

