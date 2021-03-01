UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Opens Attempted Murder Probe After Assault On Journalist In Reims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 08:34 PM

France Opens Attempted Murder Probe After Assault on Journalist in Reims

France has launched a probe into an attempt on the life of a news photographer who was seriously hurt while covering unrest in Reims, the European Federation of Journalists said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) France has launched a probe into an attempt on the life of a news photographer who was seriously hurt while covering unrest in Reims, the European Federation of Journalists said Monday.

"Authorities in France have opened an investigation for attempted murder," the organization said in a statement.

Christian Lantenois, 65, traveled to the Croix-Rouge neighborhood on Saturday after reports of youth violence emerged. He was found "in great distress" on the ground near his car that was identifiable as belonging to L'Union daily.

He was taken to a intensive care ward. His condition on Sunday was serious but stable.

"We are outraged to learn of this new aggression against a photographer in France... We monitor more and more violence against journalists in Europe," Ricardo Gutierrez, the federation's chief, said.

French journalists' unions issued a joint declaration saying Lantenois had become a "symbol of the scorned journalist" whom attackers felt the right to vent on. They said this was a serious attack on the freedom to inform.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Europe France Car Reims Sunday

Recent Stories

Joint meeting of agriculture sector stakeholders c ..

2 minutes ago

Court acquits one of main accused in land scam on ..

2 minutes ago

Emirates Literature Foundation launches reading ch ..

21 minutes ago

US Pledges to Provide $191Mln in Additional Aid to ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Balochistan, Chairman Senate visit ..

15 minutes ago

Fakhar Zaman of PTI takes oath as MNA

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.