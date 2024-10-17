France opens murder probe after motorist runs down cyclist

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) French prosecutors said Wednesday they had opened a murder probe after a motorist ran over a cyclist following an altercation in the heart of Paris, as tensions rise in the battle for street space in the congested capital.

Witnesses said the driver, 52, appeared to deliberately target the cyclist who died at the scene near the Madeleine in the capital's wealthy 8th district on Tuesday.

According to daily Le Parisien, quoting witnesses, the driver at the wheel of a SUV hit the cyclist with his car, and then drove over him, crushing his body under the heavy vehicle.

The cyclist, 27, went into cardiac-respiratory arrest. Efforts by emergency services rushing to the scene to save him failed.

"It was a bloodbath," said Yoann, who was among the first people to try to assist the cyclist, according to Le Parisien.

The driver, whose teenage daughter was also in the car, was arrested on the spot.

Earlier, the motorist and the cyclist were seen having an angry dispute by the side of the road, and then appeared to continue their separate journeys before the SUV drove straight at the cyclist.

Police have been tasked with probing the incident for murder.

- 'In shock' -

District mayor Jeanne d'Hauteserre told Le Parisien that she saw "witnesses sitting on the pavement, in shock" when she arrived at the scene Tuesday. "This was such a violent act," she said.

French associations promoting cycling condemned the incident on Wednesday, with "Paris en Selle" calling it "an unacceptable tragedy" on X.

"Let us not forget that road violence kills the most vulnerable first," the association said.

"Paris en Selle" named the killed cyclist as "Paul", saying he had been an active member of the association.

It called for a gathering in his memory later Wednesday, inviting people to "lay a flower or a candle" on Place de la Madeleine.

MDB, another biking organisation, invited cyclists to come forward if they had been the target of road violence "be it physical or verbal".

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo meanwhile told AFP that "it is unacceptable to die in this day and age while cycling in Paris, at 27 years old".

Hidalgo, a Socialist who has been running city hall for over a decade, is the driving force behind an ambitious initiative to turn Paris into a cycling-friendly city with the aim of making it "100-percent bikeable" by 2026.

- 'Outright ban' -

Already Paris is now ranked as one of the world's dozen or so most bike-friendly cities since getting hundreds of kilometres of designated cycling paths.

Cyclists also get to run some red lights so long as there are no pedestrians, and can take one-way streets in the opposite direction from cars.

Much of the Paris thoroughfare rue de Rivoli is now reserved for biking, and city hall has promised to turn the iconic Place de la Concorde over to bikes and pedestrians soon.

But many motorists resent the changes.

The city of Paris has also made inner-city parking more expensive for SUVs, and recently cut the speed limit on ringroad Le Peripherique, causing some angry reactions.

"Do we still want SUVs in a congested city such as Paris," Ian Brossat, a French senator and former deputy mayor of Paris, said Wednesday. "An outright ban on them should no longer be taboo."

Tense exchanges between cyclists and drivers are commonplace in the centre of the capital.

Last year, 226 cyclists died on French roads.