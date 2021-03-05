France Opens Probe Against Eco-Activists For Painting Plane Green at Paris Airport

French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari on Friday said an administrative probe was opened against eco-activists, who have partially repainted an aircraft in green to denounce the government's environmental policy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari on Friday said an administrative probe was opened against eco-activists, who have partially repainted an aircraft in green to denounce the government's environmental policy.

Earlier on Friday, a group of members of the Greenpeace NGO illegally entered the Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle airport and partially covered an empty plane in the green color as an act of protest against the authorities' so-called "green-washing" initiatives in the air industry, that is to say, a deceptive form of green marketing to persuade the public of environmental priorities when ecology is, in fact, not so prioritized.

"I asked Aeroports de Paris [international airport operator] to offer me a security plan as soon as possible and to file a complaint. We are also conducting an administrative investigation," Djebarri tweeted, referring to the NGO's tweets with videos showing the manifestation.

The activists were reportedly detained by the airport security ten minutes after the manifestation began.

The rally comes several days before the lower parliamentary chamber is set to consider the climate bill, which includes proposals from the Citizens' Convention on Climate, an assembly of 150 French nationals created by French President Macron and tasked with developing environmental policy recommendations for the government.

The NGO, whose members were detained, said in a statement that the measures proposed by the bill at the moment were insufficient to tackle the climate crisis. In particular, it noted, "the regulation and reduction of air traffic" were vital to reach this goal.