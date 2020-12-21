UrduPoint.com
France Opens Probe Into Hate Campaign Against Miss France Contestant - Reports

Mon 21st December 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The Paris Prosecutor's office has launched an inquiry into anti-Semitic comments on social media targeting a Miss France beauty pageant contender of Israeli origin, the France Info broadcaster reported on Monday.

According to the news outlet, April Benayoum, who represented Provence and came second in the pageant, became the target of an online hate campaign after she said that her father was of Israeli origin.

Several high-ranking government officials, including French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and French Citizenship Minister Marlene Schiappa, have expressed concern over the incident and solidarity with the victim.

More Stories From World

