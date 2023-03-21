France Opens Strategic Fuel Reserves Amid Protests of Refinery Workers - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) France started using its strategic fuel reserves to fight the fuel crisis in the country as oil refinery and storage workers strike against the pension reform continues, media reported on Tuesday citing the French Energy Ministry.

"The ministry has been ensuring the release of strategic reserves in a targeted way since the start of March," the ministry's spokesperson said, as quoted by Reuters.�

As of yet, around 700 gas stations across France cannot operate due to the total lack of fuel, while another 853 stations are experiencing deficit of the most popular types of gasoline and diesel. The numbers keep growing, according to the monitoring web service.�

Cars have reportedly been forming large traffic jams at the gas stations.

As the crisis grows, the French authorities ordered to return to work protesting refinery workers and intend to further continue this measure if necessary, the government spokesman, Olivier Veran, said earlier in the day.

Last week, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced that the government had adopted the law on raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 years by 2030, by invoking Article 49.3 of the constitution, which allowed the bill to get passed without parliamentary approval. The decision sparked a strong backlash, prompting people to take to the streets across the country.

There have already been seven general strikes and hundreds of demonstrations in France within the last two months, with over 1 million people taking part in most of them. During the protests, clashes often broke out between the police and protesters.