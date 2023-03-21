UrduPoint.com

France Opens Strategic Fuel Reserves Amid Protests Of Refinery Workers - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2023 | 09:30 PM

France Opens Strategic Fuel Reserves Amid Protests of Refinery Workers - Reports

France started using its strategic fuel reserves to fight the fuel crisis in the country as oil refinery and storage workers strike against the pension reform continues, media reported on Tuesday citing the French Energy Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) France started using its strategic fuel reserves to fight the fuel crisis in the country as oil refinery and storage workers strike against the pension reform continues, media reported on Tuesday citing the French Energy Ministry.

"The ministry has been ensuring the release of strategic reserves in a targeted way since the start of March," the ministry's spokesperson said, as quoted by Reuters.�

As of yet, around 700 gas stations across France cannot operate due to the total lack of fuel, while another 853 stations are experiencing deficit of the most popular types of gasoline and diesel. The numbers keep growing, according to the monitoring web service.�

Cars have reportedly been forming large traffic jams at the gas stations.

As the crisis grows, the French authorities ordered to return to work protesting refinery workers and intend to further continue this measure if necessary, the government spokesman, Olivier Veran, said earlier in the day.

Last week, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced that the government had adopted the law on raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 years by 2030, by invoking Article 49.3 of the constitution, which allowed the bill to get passed without parliamentary approval. The decision sparked a strong backlash, prompting people to take to the streets across the country.

There have already been seven general strikes and hundreds of demonstrations in France within the last two months, with over 1 million people taking part in most of them. During the protests, clashes often broke out between the police and protesters.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police France Oil Traffic March Gas Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

US Lawmaker Says Will Subpoena Blinken if Afghanis ..

US Lawmaker Says Will Subpoena Blinken if Afghanistan Withdrawal Docs Not Produc ..

6 minutes ago
 Putin Says Documents Signed Reflect Highest Ever L ..

Putin Says Documents Signed Reflect Highest Ever Level of China-Russia Relations

6 minutes ago
 Putin, Xi Sign Statement on Deepening Comprehensiv ..

Putin, Xi Sign Statement on Deepening Comprehensive Partnership, Strategic Coope ..

6 minutes ago
 China-Russia Ties Have Great Importance for World ..

China-Russia Ties Have Great Importance for World Order - Xi

6 minutes ago
 Ayaz, Noriko discuss matters of mutual interest

Ayaz, Noriko discuss matters of mutual interest

2 minutes ago
 Gazprom's Newly Added Gas Reserves Top Production ..

Gazprom's Newly Added Gas Reserves Top Production 18th Consecutive Year in 2022

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.