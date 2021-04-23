UrduPoint.com
France Opens Terror Probe Over Police Employee Stabbing: Prosecutors

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 09:02 PM

France opens terror probe over police employee stabbing: prosecutors

France's national anti-terrorism prosecutors said Friday that they had opened a probe into the fatal stabbing of a police employee at a station outside Paris by a Tunisian man who was later shot and killed by police

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :France's national anti-terrorism prosecutors said Friday that they had opened a probe into the fatal stabbing of a police employee at a station outside Paris by a Tunisian man who was later shot and killed by police.

France's DGSI domestic intelligence service will participate in the inquiry as France remains on high alert over a string of jihadist killings that have killed hundreds in recent years.

