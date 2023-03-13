France Opposes Involvement of Non-EU States in Joint Defense Purchases - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) A French-led group in the European Parliament insists upon keeping Brussels plan on joint defense purchases within the European Union borders amid the possibility of non-EU members involvement to facilitate weapon production, the Politico newspaper reported on Monday.

Spanish newspaper El Pais reported last week, citing the EU plan-paper, that Brussels wants to involve states outside the European Union in joint purchases of weapons and ammunition for Ukraine in the latest effort to boost military support for the country. Norway is among the states mentioned in the plan.

The Brussels plan currently suggests the involvement of non-EU companies "provided that this does not contravene ... the security and defense interests of the union and its member states," according to a compromise text seen by Politico.

The newspaper noted that France's opposition to third-party involvement was perceived by the opponents as a "power grab.

"

Meanwhile, a faction comprising mainly Polish, Estonian, Portuguese, German and Luxembourgish lawmakers has also made amendments to the plan's text to include "associated third countries," such as South Korea or the United States, the report said.

Belgian newspaper Le Soir reported in early March that the EU had developed a plan to stimulate the supply of NATO standard ammunition to Ukraine both in the short and long term, and also prepared proposals to replenish the arsenals of the European armies through increased production and joint procurement.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapons systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation in February 2022.