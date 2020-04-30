UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Orders 10 Metres Between Joggers, Cyclists

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 11:02 PM

France orders 10 metres between joggers, cyclists

France's sports ministry said Thursday that joggers and cyclists will have to stay at least 10 metres (33 feet) from one another once stay-at-home orders are lifted on May 11

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :France's sports ministry said Thursday that joggers and cyclists will have to stay at least 10 metres (33 feet) from one another once stay-at-home orders are lifted on May 11.

The measures are designed to prevent a surge of new coronavirus cases.

Running has become a popular way to get a break from the nationwide lockdown in place since mid-March, since short exercise jaunts close to home are among the handful of accepted reasons for being outside.

But officials have been alarmed by scenes of hundreds of runners crowding sunny sidewalks and promenades in recent weeks, leading Paris authorities to even ban day-time running.

French guidelines urge people to maintain at least one metre of social distancing in public, but a preliminary study that went viral early in April suggested this is not enough for runners or cyclists.

The study suggested that air currents generated by fast-moving bodies could spread virus particles projected by infected athletes much further than a person standing still.

The results have not been published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Nevertheless, the sports ministry said it wanted "a minimum distance of 10 metres between two people who are cycling or jogging." It did not clarify how the measure would be enforced in Paris and other crowded cities, where runners often pass each other closely on sidewalks and footpaths.

For yoga, tennis and other activities, the ministry advised making sure that each participant had four square metres (43 square feet) of personal space.

In any case, no more than 10 people will be allowed to gather for any group activity, and changing rooms will remain off-limits.

Team sports such as football will also remain prohibited, it said.

The ministry reiterated that no professional sports matches will be held before August, even in empty stadiums, and France's football and rugby leagues declared their seasons on Thursday.

The new rules came as France this week unveiled 20 million Euros ($21.8 million) in aid to encourage the use of bicycles post-lockdown, which could reduce crowding on public transport and also avoid a surge in car use by people afraid of contagion.

Related Topics

Football Tennis Sports Cycling France Car Paris April May August From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IEA predicts 6% fall in global energy demand, reco ..

49 minutes ago

Emirates to operate limited passenger flights in M ..

49 minutes ago

Belgrade, Kaunas, Athens, Cologne Among Candidate ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 Delayed Turkey's S-400 Plans, But They Wi ..

2 minutes ago

Real COVID-19 Figures in Italy Possibly 20 Times H ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan to be one of countries getting out of dea ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.