Open Menu

France Orders 42 New Rafale Fighter Jets

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2024 | 08:22 PM

France orders 42 new Rafale fighter jets

France has ordered 42 new Rafale fighter jets, Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said Friday, with the first to be delivered in 2027

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) France has ordered 42 new Rafale fighter jets, Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said Friday, with the first to be delivered in 2027.

Bringing the total number of Rafales bought by Paris to 234, the five-billion-euro ($5.5 billion) order for the latest version of the Dassault planes would offer "modernised operational capabilities" to the French air force, Lecornu said.

The Rafale is a "multi-role" fighter that can be used to hunt enemy planes, strike ground and sea targets, carry out reconnaissance and even carry France's nuclear warheads.

Friday's announcement is the first major purchase under France's 413-billion-euro military procurement plan for 2024-30.

An increase of 40 percent over the previous seven-year period, it was passed by parliament last July.

"I want France to continue to have armed forces that set the standard for Europe," President Emmanuel Macron said at the time.

Lecornu said the order would support "more than 7,000 jobs in more than 400 companies" in France.

Dassault chief executive Eric Trappier said in a statement the Rafale was an example of "military-industrial sovereignty" that made France an "exception in Europe".

The order comes as France is setting up a programme with Germany and Spain to develop a future jet fighter, the Future Combat Air System (FCAS), supposed to replace the Rafale from 2040.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Europe Parliament Nuclear France Germany Paris Spain July From Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Ambassador Hashmi visits Chinese companies, meets ..

Ambassador Hashmi visits Chinese companies, meets Pakistani diaspora in Chengdu

9 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 9 to begin from 17 February 2024

HBL PSL 9 to begin from 17 February 2024

20 minutes ago
 Intelligence officials nab Iranian oil smuggling r ..

Intelligence officials nab Iranian oil smuggling ring in major crackdown

10 minutes ago
 Ijaz ul Haq for fair, transparent general election ..

Ijaz ul Haq for fair, transparent general elections

10 minutes ago
 France's Sarrazin powers to Wengen super-G win ahe ..

France's Sarrazin powers to Wengen super-G win ahead of Odermatt

10 minutes ago
 PESCO disconnects power supply of hotels, refugees ..

PESCO disconnects power supply of hotels, refugees' camp

10 minutes ago
Sindh Govt decides to appoint tourist guides for h ..

Sindh Govt decides to appoint tourist guides for historical sites

39 minutes ago
 Govt has introduced AI in hospitals: Caretaker Pun ..

Govt has introduced AI in hospitals: Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr. J ..

39 minutes ago
 CM launches digital dashboard under Khushal KP pro ..

CM launches digital dashboard under Khushal KP program

40 minutes ago
 Renowned singer, actor, script writer Inayat Hussa ..

Renowned singer, actor, script writer Inayat Hussain Bhatti remembered

40 minutes ago
 Israel barred from World Ice Hockey champs for sec ..

Israel barred from World Ice Hockey champs for security reasons - official

45 minutes ago
 Bilawal emphasises politics of serving people inst ..

Bilawal emphasises politics of serving people instead of division, hatred

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World