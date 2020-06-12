UrduPoint.com
France Orders Opening Of Ex-president Mitterrand's Archives On Rwanda Genocide

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 07:39 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :France's top administrative court ruled Friday that a researcher could consult the archives of former president Francois Mitterrand concerning the 1994 genocide in Rwanda, ending a long legal battle over access.

The State Council said the documents would allow the researcher, Francois Graner, "to shed light on a debate that is a matter of public interest."

