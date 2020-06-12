France's top administrative court ruled Friday that a researcher could consult the archives of former president Francois Mitterrand concerning the 1994 genocide in Rwanda, ending a long legal battle over access

The State Council said the documents would allow the researcher, Francois Graner, "to shed light on a debate that is a matter of public interest."