France Orders Striking Oil Workers Back To Refinery As Fuel Shortages Grip South - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2023 | 08:57 PM

Striking employees at the Esso oil refinery in southern France were ordered back to work on Thursday after fuel shortages again threatened to paralyze the country, media reported

Chemical sector workers have joined thousands of demonstrators across France to protest the hugely unpopular retirement age hike after the government rushed its controversial pension reform through the parliament last week without a vote.

The requisition of oil refinery workers was first announced on Tuesday and prolonged for two more days on Thursday to restore fuel supplies to pumps in Fos-sur-Mer in the Bouches-du-Rhone department, BFMTV reported.

The broadcaster said 37% of the 2,000 gas pumps in the Bouches-du-Rhone were empty Tuesday as oil workers picketed refineries and fuel depots belonging to TotalEnergies and ExxonMobil.

Fuel shortages have been felt across France, with jet fuel running at "critical" levels at airports in the northern Ile-de-France and Normandy regions, according to the energy ministry. Walkouts on public transport have also contributed to road chaos.

