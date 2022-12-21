France Organizing Conference in Support of Lebanon in Early 2023 - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) France took the initiative to hold an international conference in support of Lebanon early next year but the place and date of the meeting have not yet been determined, a source in the Lebanese government told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The French wanted to invite the head of the interim government of Lebanon, Najib Mikati, to the Baghdad conference in Jordan, however ... France and Jordan, in coordination with the Egyptian government, preferred to begin preparations for an international meeting called the Conference of Friends of Lebanon, the place and final date of which have not yet been determined," the source said.

According to the source, the French side expects to hold the conference in early 2023.

France, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Jordan, and Egypt may take part in the conference in support of Lebanon, the source said, adding that other states, such as the United States and Russia, may also participate.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide support to Lebanon at a time when the parliament cannot elect a head of state, and the financial and economic crises do not allow reaching a final agreement on assistance with the International Monetary Fund, the source noted.

Lebanon has suffered a deep financial and economic crisis, accompanied by political and social tensions, for over two years. Against the background of the crisis, the banking system has completely collapsed, and the national Currency has depreciated more than 20 times against the US Dollar. As a result, over 70% of the population was left below the poverty line.