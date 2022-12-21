UrduPoint.com

France Organizing Conference In Support Of Lebanon In Early 2023 - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2022 | 02:00 AM

France Organizing Conference in Support of Lebanon in Early 2023 - Source

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) France took the initiative to hold an international conference in support of Lebanon early next year but the place and date of the meeting have not yet been determined, a source in the Lebanese government told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The French wanted to invite the head of the interim government of Lebanon, Najib Mikati, to the Baghdad conference in Jordan, however ... France and Jordan, in coordination with the Egyptian government, preferred to begin preparations for an international meeting called the Conference of Friends of Lebanon, the place and final date of which have not yet been determined," the source said.

According to the source, the French side expects to hold the conference in early 2023.

France, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Jordan, and Egypt may take part in the conference in support of Lebanon, the source said, adding that other states, such as the United States and Russia, may also participate.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide support to Lebanon at a time when the parliament cannot elect a head of state, and the financial and economic crises do not allow reaching a final agreement on assistance with the International Monetary Fund, the source noted.

Lebanon has suffered a deep financial and economic crisis, accompanied by political and social tensions, for over two years. Against the background of the crisis, the banking system has completely collapsed, and the national Currency has depreciated more than 20 times against the US Dollar. As a result, over 70% of the population was left below the poverty line.

Related Topics

Iran Dollar Russia Parliament Egypt Iraq France Qatar Baghdad United States Saudi Arabia Lebanon May Government Agreement

Recent Stories

World Cup winners begin victory parade among eupho ..

World Cup winners begin victory parade among euphoric Argentines

2 hours ago
 Sherman, Canadian Counterpart Discuss Haiti, Ukrai ..

Sherman, Canadian Counterpart Discuss Haiti, Ukraine, Cooperation in Arctic - St ..

2 hours ago
 'We are human beings': Venezuelan migrants lament ..

'We are human beings': Venezuelan migrants lament US border ruling

2 hours ago
 Kazakhstan Not Announced Plans to Redirect Transit ..

Kazakhstan Not Announced Plans to Redirect Transit From Ust-Luga to Germany - Tr ..

2 hours ago
 Two-day Pak Pharma, healthcare expo to start tomor ..

Two-day Pak Pharma, healthcare expo to start tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Police books 3 unidentified suspects in 'attempted ..

Police books 3 unidentified suspects in 'attempted murder case'

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.