UrduPoint.com

France Outlaws More Traditional Bird Hunting Techniques

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 10:30 PM

France outlaws more traditional bird hunting techniques

France's top administrative court on Friday banned more traditional techniques for hunting birds following the banning of glue hunting in June, in a ruling welcomed by environmental pressure groups but denounced by hunters

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :France's top administrative court on Friday banned more traditional techniques for hunting birds following the banning of glue hunting in June, in a ruling welcomed by environmental pressure groups but denounced by hunters.

The techniques banned in the new ruling by the State Council include practices popular in the southwest of France and the Ardennes region of the east of the country, such as hunting with nets or bird cages.

Its ruling revokes exemptions granted by the government to allow the hunting of birds such as lapwings, golden plovers, skylarks, thrushes and blackbirds after a 2009 EU directive that banned the mass hunting of birds irrespective of species.

It said in its ruling that the government has not proven that such techniques were necessary and the "idea alone of preserving so-called 'traditional' methods is not enough to authorise them".

The State Council's previous ruling in June came after the EU Court of Justice said in March that using glue traps caused "irreparable harm" to the thrushes and blackbirds that are caught.

Activists say that 150,000 birds die annually in France from non-selective hunting techniques such as glue traps and nets at a time when Europe's bird population is in free-fall.

The League for the Protection of Birds (LPO), one of the groups that brought the complaint, said it was time for the government to formally outlaw practices that "come from another age".

"While biodiversity is collapsing and with it bird populations, France had to be pushed into a corner by the threat of an exemplary condemnation by the EU Court of Justice," said its president Allain Bougrain-Dubourg.

The other NGO behind the complaint, One Voice, said that 100,000 birds per year were being killed as a result of the exemptions outlawed in the judgement, not including those birds killed accidentally. "It's an immense victory for birds," it said.

France's National Federation of Hunters however said the ruling was "devoid of the slightest serious basis" and vowed to explore all further legal avenues.

"For us, traditional hunts are the very essence of our passion for hunting and will always be at the heart of the defence of our hunting practices," said its president Willy Schraen.

Related Topics

Condemnation Europe France March June Gold All From Government Top Court

Recent Stories

PTI has emerged as most popular party, to win next ..

PTI has emerged as most popular party, to win next general elections

23 seconds ago
 Barcelona cannot afford to keep Messi, says club p ..

Barcelona cannot afford to keep Messi, says club president

24 seconds ago
 Cuomo accuser files criminal complaint against NY ..

Cuomo accuser files criminal complaint against NY governor

26 seconds ago
 Faisal Amin distributes prizes among cleaning hero ..

Faisal Amin distributes prizes among cleaning heroes of WSSC in DIKhan

31 seconds ago
 Newly appointed Administrator Karachi Barrister Mu ..

Newly appointed Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab takes charge

4 minutes ago
 US Concludes Drone That Attacked Mercer Street Tan ..

US Concludes Drone That Attacked Mercer Street Tanker Made in Iran - CENTCOM

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.