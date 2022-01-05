France Outlines Importance of Pan-European Action Ahead of Security Talks With Russia

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) European partners should unite and coordinate their efforts in the wake of negotiations with Russia in several formats scheduled for the next week, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday.

The French diplomat said that since January 1 he had held talks with his American, Polish, Italian, British, and German counterparts, as well as EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, and Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Chairman-in-Office Zbigniew Rau.

"I stressed the responsibility of the Europeans to contribute and participate actively, through tangible proposals, to preparing and conducting these talks with Russia in which their own security interests are at stake.

Demanding dialogue with Russia, based on parameters that we deem to be in line with our collective security interests, is useful and necessary to enhance strategic stability in Europe," Le Drian said in a statement.

The US-Russian negotiations on tensions around Ukraine will take place on January 10 and will be followed by a Russia-NATO Council meeting on Russian security proposals and a summit of Russia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

