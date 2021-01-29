France, Pacific Community Sign Partnership Deal For Next Three Years - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) France has signed a partnership agreement with the Pacific Community (SPC) group for the period of 2021-2024 to carry on with joint efforts to tackle challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, the French Foreign Ministry said.

The SPC is an international development bloc comprising 26 country and territory members, including France, which is present in the Indo-Pacific region through its overseas territories, namely, French Polynesia, New Caledonia, Wallis and Futuna.

"Through this partnership, France, an Indo-Pacific nation, reaffirms its commitment to continue working alongside Pacific countries and stakeholders to meet the region's challenges, in keeping with its Indo-Pacific strategy," the ministry said in a statement published late on Thursday.

The accord covers the period for cooperation until 2024, the statement read.

The ministry also noted that both parties would boost cooperation in such priority areas as public health, the ocean, the response to climate change and the sustainable management of natural resources.

Notably, the SPC excludes military and security issues and focuses on such global challenges as human rights, biodiversity, education, natural resources management, agriculture and education.