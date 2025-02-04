France Pitches AI Summit As 'wake-up Call' For Europe
Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 10:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) France hosts top tech players next week at an artificial intelligence summit meant as a "wake-up call" for Europe as it struggles with AI challenges from the United States and China.
Players from across the sector and representatives from 80 nations will gather in the French capital on February 10 and 11 in the sumptuous Grand Palais, built for the 1900 Universal Exhibition.
In the run-up, President Emmanuel Macron will on February 4 visit research centres applying AI to science and health, before hosting scientists and Nobel prize winners at his Elysee Palace residence on Wednesday.
A wider science conference will be held at the Polytechnique engineering school on Thursday and Friday.
"The summit comes at exactly the right time for this wake-up call for France and Europe, and to show we are in position" to take advantage of the technology, an official in Macron's office told reporters.
In recent weeks, Washington's announcement of $500 billion in investment to build up AI infrastructure and the release of a frugal but powerful generative AI model by Chinese firm DeepSeek have focussed minds in Europe.
France must "not let this revolution pass it by", Macron's office said.
Attendees at the summit will include Sam Altman, head of OpenAI -- the firm that brought generative models to public consciousness in 2022 with the launch of ChatGPT.
Google boss Sundar Pichai and Nobel Prize winner Demis Hassabis, who leads the company's DeepMind AI research unit, will also come, alongside Arthur Mensch, founder of French AI developer Mistral.
The Elysee has said there are "talks" on hosting DeepSeek founder Liang Wenfeng, and has yet to clarify whether X owner Elon Musk -- who has his own generative initiative, xAI -- has accepted an invitation.
Nor is it clear who will attend from the United States and China, with the French presidency saying only "very high level" representatives will come.
Confirmed guests from Europe include European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Recent Stories
WHO launches Ebola vaccination trial in Uganda
SRTI Park, Enterprise Ireland sign partnership agreement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2025
Sonobe, Krueger star on day three at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
UAE-German Business Forum convened in Abu Dhabi
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival
Electric cars take 96% of Norway market in January
FIA Lahore arrests prime suspect in 2023 Libya boat tragedy
Anti-polio drive kicks off in ICT, over 100,000 children immunized on day one
UN begins talks toward 'fair' tax accord
BBoIT playing vital role in promoting ease of doing business: Kakar
More Stories From World
-
France pitches AI summit as 'wake-up call' for Europe47 seconds ago
-
Resilient Chelsea impress Maresca in comeback win over West Ham21 minutes ago
-
Ebola-hit Uganda begins vaccination trial: WHO31 minutes ago
-
Ebola-hit Uganda begins vaccination trial: WHO1 hour ago
-
Hong Kong stocks jump more than 3% in morning trade1 hour ago
-
In fire-ravaged Los Angeles, a long road of rebuilding3 hours ago
-
UN begins probe after gunshots targeted its compound in Kabul: Spokesperson3 hours ago
-
DR Congo, Rwanda leaders to join summit on crisis in war-torn east9 hours ago
-
Trump eyes Ukraine deal exchanging rare earths for aid9 hours ago
-
At least 65 killed as Sudan fighting escalates9 hours ago
-
Trump orders launch of US sovereign wealth fund9 hours ago
-
Man City move for Gonzalez, Tel set for Spurs loan on deadline day10 hours ago