France Plans Nationwide Covid Vaccinations April-June: Macron

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 08:04 PM

France is aiming to launch a widespread Covid-19 vaccination campaign between April and June next year, President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :France is aiming to launch a widespread Covid-19 vaccination campaign between April and June next year, President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday.

Early 2021 will see a first vaccination drive targeted at the most fragile and exposed groups, followed by a second campaign for the rest of the population, he told a press briefing at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

More Stories From World

