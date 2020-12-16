UrduPoint.com
France Plans To Allow Return To Workplace Once A Week As Part Of COVID-19 Lockdown Relief

Wed 16th December 2020 | 03:32 PM

France expects to allow employees to go back to their workplaces one day per week starting January 7 under the coronavirus lockdown relief strategy, Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) France expects to allow employees to go back to their workplaces one day per week starting January 7 under the coronavirus lockdown relief strategy, Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Wednesday.

The second nationwide lockdown in France, introduced on October 30 to curb the second coronavirus wave, was replaced with the night curfew starting Tuesday. However, certain health measures, including mandatory closures of certain public facilities and firms, remain in effect since the fall.

"Many employees who work remotely 5 days out of 5 suffer from isolation. To remedy this, we will allow the return to the workplace 1 day a week from January 7, if the sanitary situation does not worsen," Borne tweeted.

In the meantime, the authorities have increased the monitoring of health instructions by the population on the eve of holidays, fearing that mass celebrations would lead to the third coronavirus outbreak.

To date, France has confirmed 2,446,406 COVID-19 infections and 59,182 related fatalities.

