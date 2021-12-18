UrduPoint.com

France Plans To Ask EU To Mount Legal Action Against UK Over Fishing Licenses - Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 01:50 AM

France Plans to Ask EU to Mount Legal Action Against UK Over Fishing Licenses - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) France will request the European Commission to begin a legal procedure against the United Kingdom in order to obtain more fishing licenses, French Secretary of State Clement Beaune said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, French President Emmanuel Macron met with a delegation of fishermen at the Elysee Palace.

"The next step will be us requesting the European Commission in the coming days to convene the so-called (EU-UK) Partnership Council, which is introduced by the Brexit agreement in case an issue arises. We also request the European Commission to initiate litigation, a legal procedure for (obtaining) licenses to which we are eligible, (and) which are the most prioritized, most important," Beaune told journalists.

Paris and London have been engaging in a tortuous dispute over fishing license, with France accusing the UK of ignoring the Brexit deal's provisions on the issue.

Tensions flared last month when Paris announced a new set of sanctions against London after the French forces detained a British vessel in their waters in late October. The parties engaged in talks and the sanctions were postponed, but so far there has been no breakthrough as London continues to deny Paris's claim about the insufficient number of licenses issued by the UK for French boats.

Related Topics

France London Paris United Kingdom Brexit October Agreement

Recent Stories

Sweden equal world record for Women&#039;s 4x50m M ..

Sweden equal world record for Women&#039;s 4x50m Medley Relay

51 minutes ago
 Cyprus, Jordan sign bilateral agreements

Cyprus, Jordan sign bilateral agreements

1 hour ago
 US Directs Federal Agencies to Address Vulnerabili ..

US Directs Federal Agencies to Address Vulnerabilities in Java-Based Software - ..

1 hour ago
 Russia to Restrict Travel From Kenya From Sunday A ..

Russia to Restrict Travel From Kenya From Sunday Amid Omicron Fears

1 hour ago
 PTV saves OIC 1974 summit's coverage in HD quality ..

PTV saves OIC 1974 summit's coverage in HD quality

1 hour ago
 US 'Fundamentally Prepared' for Dialogue With Russ ..

US 'Fundamentally Prepared' for Dialogue With Russia - National Security Adviser ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.