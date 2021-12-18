France Plans to Ask EU to Mount Legal Action Against UK Over Fishing Licenses - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) France will request the European Commission to begin a legal procedure against the United Kingdom in order to obtain more fishing licenses, French Secretary of State Clement Beaune said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, French President Emmanuel Macron met with a delegation of fishermen at the Elysee Palace.

"The next step will be us requesting the European Commission in the coming days to convene the so-called (EU-UK) Partnership Council, which is introduced by the Brexit agreement in case an issue arises. We also request the European Commission to initiate litigation, a legal procedure for (obtaining) licenses to which we are eligible, (and) which are the most prioritized, most important," Beaune told journalists.

Paris and London have been engaging in a tortuous dispute over fishing license, with France accusing the UK of ignoring the Brexit deal's provisions on the issue.

Tensions flared last month when Paris announced a new set of sanctions against London after the French forces detained a British vessel in their waters in late October. The parties engaged in talks and the sanctions were postponed, but so far there has been no breakthrough as London continues to deny Paris's claim about the insufficient number of licenses issued by the UK for French boats.