France Plans To Boost Fines As Plastic Gloves, Masks Litter Streets

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 05:10 PM

France Plans to Boost Fines as Plastic Gloves, Masks Litter Streets

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) French Secretary of State for Ecological Transition Brune Poirson announced on Sunday that fines for throwing away litter on streets would increase to 135 Euros ($153) as the volume of waste linked to the coronavirus, including protective masks and gloves, in public places has been increasing since the onset of the pandemic.

"The plastic waste linked to the COVID-19 crisis reminds us that if we want clean oceans, it starts with clean sidewalks. To fight incivility and pollution, the fine for throwing waste [namely protective masks and gloves] at streets will increase to 135 euros," Poirson wrote on Twitter.

Currently, the fine for throwing away litter on streets amounts to 68 euros and may reach 180 euros if not paid on time.

According to the Franceinfo broadcaster, under a new order, which will be revealed in mid-June, the fine will be increased to 135 euros and could amount to up to 375 euros in some cases. It could even reach 750 euros if police draw up a report and forward it to the court.

