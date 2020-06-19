UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Plans To Discuss With Russia Extension Of CAR Arms Embargo - Senator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 09:52 PM

France Plans to Discuss With Russia Extension of CAR Arms Embargo - Senator

France intends to discuss with Russia issues related to the extension of the Central African Republic (CAR) arms embargo, Christian Cambon, a member of the French Senate, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) France intends to discuss with Russia issues related to the extension of the Central African Republic (CAR) arms embargo, Christian Cambon, a member of the French Senate, said on Friday.

A joint meeting of foreign affairs committees of the upper houses of the Russian and French parliaments began earlier in the day via a video link.

"We would like to discuss the extension of the arms embargo on the Central African Republic. We are happy that the Russian presence in Africa is being institutionalized through participation in the UN mission, and we believe that Russia's influence is still great on the African continent, and we would like to work together here in many areas," the senator said.

In January, the UN Security Council unanimously agreed to extend the arms embargo against the CAR, which has been suffering from a drawn-out conflict since a coup in 2013, for six more months. However, the UN Security Council has said that it would consider easing the embargo if the car makes progress in disarming and demobilizing militias and managing weapons.

Related Topics

Africa Senate United Nations Russia France Car Progress Central African Republic January Christian From

Recent Stories

HRCP slams extrajudicial murder of rights activist

7 minutes ago

UAE, US reaffirm desire to expand engagement and p ..

1 hour ago

'Lord of the Rings' and 'Alien' star Ian Holm dies ..

4 minutes ago

KP government allocates Rs 290m for extending Resc ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan wants to further expand bilateral ties wi ..

4 minutes ago

UNHCR Calls for Socio-Economic Inclusion of Displa ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.