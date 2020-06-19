France Plans to Discuss With Russia Extension of CAR Arms Embargo - Senator

(@FahadShabbir)

France intends to discuss with Russia issues related to the extension of the Central African Republic (CAR) arms embargo, Christian Cambon, a member of the French Senate, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) France intends to discuss with Russia issues related to the extension of the Central African Republic (CAR) arms embargo, Christian Cambon, a member of the French Senate, said on Friday.

A joint meeting of foreign affairs committees of the upper houses of the Russian and French parliaments began earlier in the day via a video link.

"We would like to discuss the extension of the arms embargo on the Central African Republic. We are happy that the Russian presence in Africa is being institutionalized through participation in the UN mission, and we believe that Russia's influence is still great on the African continent, and we would like to work together here in many areas," the senator said.

In January, the UN Security Council unanimously agreed to extend the arms embargo against the CAR, which has been suffering from a drawn-out conflict since a coup in 2013, for six more months. However, the UN Security Council has said that it would consider easing the embargo if the car makes progress in disarming and demobilizing militias and managing weapons.