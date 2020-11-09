France Plans to Fine $9,000, Imprison People Selling Mortars to Amateurs - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) France is looking to implement legislation that will punish those who sell mortar fires to amateurs with a six-month prison term and a fine of 7,500 Euros (nearly $9,000), French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced early on Monday after a relevant draft was proposed to parliament.

"The proposed law of M. [Jean-Michel] Fauvergue and Mme [Alice] Thourot provides for a ban on the sale of mortars to the general public. The act of selling such products to non-professionals will be punished with 6 months in prison and 7500 euros in fine," Darmanin tweeted.

The move comes while France is in dismay over a growing terrorist threat, which has caused several deaths in recent violent acts, including the decapitation of a French teacher by an Islamist in Paris on October 16 and the killings of three people in Nice, also carried out by an extremist.

In addition, the ban on selling mortar weapons follows the assault on a police unit in the Champigny-Sur-Marne suburb of the French capital in early October, when some 40 people stormed the building with fireworks and metal bars. The incident did not cause any casualties but prompted law enforcement officers to demand increased security from the government.