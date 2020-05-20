UrduPoint.com
France Plans To Produce 50Mln Masks Weekly By October As Precaution Over Pandemic

Wed 20th May 2020 | 05:33 PM

The French government will continue to distribute face masks to the public and aims to produce 50 items per week by October in order to ensure public safety as the country lifts its coronavirus-related restrictions, Agnes Pannier-Runacher, the secretary of state for economy and finance, announced on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The French government will continue to distribute face masks to the public and aims to produce 50 items per week by October in order to ensure public safety as the country lifts its coronavirus-related restrictions, Agnes Pannier-Runacher, the secretary of state for economy and finance, announced on Wednesday.

France began gradually easing stay-home orders on May 11 by reopening some non-alimentary shops, educational facilities, cinema theaters, parks and other public places in the country's so-called green areas, which are less affected by the virus. Local authorities of the so-called red regions, however, remain on high alert, as the COVID-19 disease is still active there. Despite the lockdown ease, the government decided that wearing protective face masks on the streets is to remain mandatory in "certain circumstances" and preferable in general, and social distancing and hygiene rules even in "green" zones are to continue to be observed to prevent a second wave of the outbreak.

"French production of sanitary masks will reach 20 million units per week by the end of May - beginning of June. It will continue to grow in the coming months to 50 million masks made each week in early October," Pannier-Runacher wrote on Twitter.

The French authorities have so far confirmed nearly 181,000 COVID-19 cases, with a little over 28,000 related fatalities.

France introduced the lockdown regime in mid-March and entered the health crisis facing shortages of personal protective equipment, including face masks, which it had previously purchased from abroad, including China. Domestic production was also boosted.

