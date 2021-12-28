UrduPoint.com

France Plans To Replace Health Passes With Vaccine Ones In January - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 02:00 AM

France Plans to Replace Health Passes With Vaccine Ones in January - Prime Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) The French authorities have prepared a draft law to replace health passes with vaccine ones for visiting places of leisure since January 15, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Monday.

"The goal of the Council of Ministers, which was held today, is to adopt a bill that will replace health passes with vaccine ones. This means that in order to get to places where you need to present a health pass - restaurants, bars, museums, theaters, gyms - you will need to have confirmation of vaccination. Presenting a test (for COVID-19) will not be enough," Castex said at a press conference following an emergency meeting of the Defense and National Security Council.

According to the prime minister, if the parliament votes in favor of the bill, it will come into force on January 15.

Castex added that, starting Tuesday, the French will be allowed to get revaccinated against COVID-19 three months after receiving the second dose of vaccine.

Last week, the French government spokesman, Gabriel Attal, said that the situation with COVID-19 in France was critical, since the new Omicron coronavirus strain began to spread in the country.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament France January Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Sulayem

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Sulayem

2 hours ago
 Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

3 hours ago
 DR Congo cholera vaccine drive targets 2 mn people ..

DR Congo cholera vaccine drive targets 2 mn people: WHO

1 hour ago
 Number of Attacks on Serbs, Their Facilities in Ko ..

Number of Attacks on Serbs, Their Facilities in Kosovo Up by 50% - Serbian Offic ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism ..

UAE Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism Financing Public-Private-Part ..

3 hours ago
 Etihad Airways, Henan Province Airport Group sign ..

Etihad Airways, Henan Province Airport Group sign MoSC for strengthening Sino-Ar ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.