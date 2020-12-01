UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Plans To Stop Skiers Hitting Slopes Abroad: Macron

Faizan Hashmi 8 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 09:57 PM

France plans to stop skiers hitting slopes abroad: Macron

France will take measures to stop skiers from sidestepping local virus restrictions and hitting the slopes in other countries during the Christmas holidays, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :France will take measures to stop skiers from sidestepping local virus restrictions and hitting the slopes in other countries during the Christmas holidays, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

Downhill skiing is effectively banned in France for the season to help contain the spread of Covid-19 after the government said last week that ski lifts would remain closed until January, even though resorts could otherwise operate.

Slopes are open in neighbouring Switzerland, tempting French winter sports lovers to cross the border from December 15, when the current partial lockdown is lifted.

"If there are countries that keep their resorts open, there will be controls to dissuade the French," Macron told a news conference.

This was to avoid "creating a situation in which there is an imbalance with stations in France", he said.

Germany and France have called for an EU-wide ban on skiing over Christmas, against strong opposition from Austria.

Italy and Spain have yet to decide.

Switzerland -- not an EU member, though it has strong ties to the bloc -- has ignored calls to fall into line, much to the frustration of French officials.

"In Switzerland, we can go skiing, with protection plans in place," Swiss Health Minister Alain Berset said last week.

France's ski resorts have been up in arms over the ban, saying the weeks around Christmas and New Year are crucial for their survival since they account for up to a quarter of their annual revenues.

France's winter sport sector says it generates some 11 billion Euros ($13 billion) in revenues per year and employs 120,000 people during the season.

Related Topics

Sports Christmas Holidays France Austria Spain Switzerland January December Border From Government Billion Opposition Love

Recent Stories

Nine killed in DR Congo's Ituri after weeks of cal ..

10 seconds ago

CPO hold Khuli Katchery to address grievances of p ..

11 seconds ago

Sibur Awaiting Wtchdog's Nod for Sinopec's Entry I ..

13 seconds ago

Cyprus Hopeful Ongoing UN Special Envoy Visit Can ..

4 minutes ago

Trump's Lawyer Giuliani Denies Discussing Pre-Empt ..

4 minutes ago

Cracks appear in UK govt Covid policy over pub sna ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.