France plans to tighten security around places of worship during Christmas, Hanukkah

France is planning to strengthen security around Christian and Jewish places of worship during Christmas and Hanukkah, the nation's interior minister said on Monday.

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :France is planning to strengthen security around Christian and Jewish places of worship during Christmas and Hanukkah, the nation's interior minister said on Monday.

"I asked police officers particular vigilance and on-foot presence in front of places of worship," Gerald Darmanin said, confirming reports by radio station Europe 1.

In a message addressed to the provinces, he warned them against a high-level terror threat, local media reported.

Darmanin expects prefectures to impose stricter security measures during the Jewish festival of Hanukkah on Dec. 18-26 and Christmas holiday on Dec. 24 for Catholics and on Jan. 6-7 for Armenians and Orthodox Christians.