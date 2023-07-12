Open Menu

France Plans To Train About 7,000 Ukrainian Soldiers By End Of 2023 - Defense Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2023 | 10:07 PM

France Plans to Train About 7,000 Ukrainian Soldiers by End of 2023 - Defense Minister

France has already trained 5,200 Ukrainian soldiers, and it plans to train a total of 7,000 military by the end of 2023, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) France has already trained 5,200 Ukrainian soldiers, and it plans to train a total of 7,000 military by the end of 2023, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Wednesday.

"France's support for Ukraine is not weakening. (...) Nearly 5,200 Ukrainian soldiers have already been trained by France, including 1,600 in Poland. There will be nearly 7,000 by the end of the year," Lecornu tweeted.

He also noted that training is conducted taking into account the needs of Ukrainian armed forces. In particular, the troops learn how to operate French military equipment transferred to them and practice modern combat tactics, the minister added.

The United Kingdom's government meanwhile announced on Wednesday that over 19,000 Ukrainian soldiers were trained in the country over the past six past months.

"In the past six months, the UK has also expanded its military training programme for Ukrainian recruits.

This programme has trained more than 19,000 soldiers to date and training for Ukrainian pilots in the UK will begin this summer," the government statement said.

The UK also plans to create a medical center for the rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers within NATO framework, as well as allocate Kiev 50 million Pounds ($65 million) to repair military equipment and, together with other G7 countries, will provide "thousands of additional rounds" for Challenger 2 tanks and over 70 combat and logistics vehicles.

Earlier in the day, the G7 members presented the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine agreed at the NATO summit in Vilnius. The declaration provides for the allocation of additional military equipment, expanded intelligence sharing, new training programs for the Ukrainian military, as well as the development of industrial capacities.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine France Vehicles Vilnius Kiev United Kingdom Poland Government Million

Recent Stories

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi griev ..

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi grieves over deaths in Bhati Gate a ..

19 minutes ago
 Australian HC calls on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor ..

Australian HC calls on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali

19 minutes ago
 Half of world sinking in debt crisis, warns UN chi ..

Half of world sinking in debt crisis, warns UN chief

19 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conde ..

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns terror attack in Zhob Cant ..

17 minutes ago
 NA body lauds performance of national archives for ..

NA body lauds performance of national archives for presenting record

17 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits Jhang, Kasur to check flood ..

17 minutes ago
President Dr Arif Alvi calls upon int'l community ..

President Dr Arif Alvi calls upon int'l community to ensure resolution of J&K di ..

17 minutes ago
 Crackdown launched against violation of support pr ..

Crackdown launched against violation of support price of cotton

17 minutes ago
 Graduation of first cohort of Emirati vocational q ..

Graduation of first cohort of Emirati vocational qualification programme

33 minutes ago
 Senate body discusses standard of nursing institut ..

Senate body discusses standard of nursing institutions

32 minutes ago
 PTV, Radio Pakistan attacked by proponents of inst ..

PTV, Radio Pakistan attacked by proponents of institutions' auctioning: Marriyum ..

32 minutes ago
 Kashmiri expatriates to advocate for Kashmir Dispu ..

Kashmiri expatriates to advocate for Kashmir Dispute Resolution: AJK President

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World