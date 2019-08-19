France Played Big Role In Russia's Return To Institutions Of Council Of Europe - Putin
Mon 19th August 2019
The position of Paris played a significant role in Russia's return to the Council of Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday at a meeting with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron
"The support of France on several issues, including the aforementioned return of Russia to the Council of Europe, the position of France played a significant if not vital role," Putin said at a press conference ahead of talks with Macron.