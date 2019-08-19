The position of Paris played a significant role in Russia's return to the Council of Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday at a meeting with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron

FORT DE BREGANCON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) The position of Paris played a significant role in Russia 's return to the Council of Europe Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday at a meeting with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

"The support of France on several issues, including the aforementioned return of Russia to the Council of Europe, the position of France played a significant if not vital role," Putin said at a press conference ahead of talks with Macron.