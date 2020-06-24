France playing 'dangerous game' in Libya: Turkey

Turkey on Tuesday fired back at France, accusing it of "playing a dangerous game in Libya" by supporting military leader Khalifa Haftar against the UN-recognised government in Tripoli

"France has a major responsibility for Libya being dragged into chaos by supporting illegal structures there for years, and therefore, it is actually France which is playing a dangerous game in Libya," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

In a sign of mounting tensions between two NATO allies, French President Emmanuel Macron accused Ankara Monday of playing a "dangerous game" in the north African country that can no longer be tolerated.

Turkey supports the Government of National Accord (GNA) in the conflict and its military support has helped Tripoli make gains against rebel strongman Haftar, who is backed Egypt, Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

France is suspected of supporting Haftar as well, but insists it is neutral in the conflict.