France Pledges to Help Italy Deal With Flooding Despite Recent Tensions in Relations

Published May 24, 2023

France will help Italy deal with the consequences of the flooding in the north of the country by sending water pumping equipment, the French Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) France will help Italy deal with the consequences of the flooding in the north of the country by sending water pumping equipment, the French Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Following the heavy floods that have hit northern Italy, particularly Emilia-Romagna, France has offered its assistance to the Italian authorities," the ministry said in a statement.

The French water-pumping module is capable of handling more than 5,400 cubic meters of water per hour and will be installed by a 40-strong specialized civil-military unit, the statement said.

Earlier in the week, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said she would travel to Rome on Thursday at the invitation of her Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani.

During the visit, Colonna plans to express France's solidarity with flood-hit Italy. This comes three weeks after Tajani canceled a visit to Paris over French Defense Minister Gerald Darmanin's harsh remarks about Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's handling of illegal migration.

Heavy rains flooded the northern region of Emilia-Romagna on May 16. Half a year's worth of rain fell in three days in some parts of the region. As a result, 23 rivers burst their banks, causing widespread flooding. At least 15 people died as a result of the severe weather. On Tuesday, the Italian Council of Ministers approved a package of measures worth more than 2 billion Euros ($2.1 billion) to help the flood-hit areas.

