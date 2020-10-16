France, Poland, Germany Express Support for Independent Media, Rights Activists in Belarus

Foreign Ministers of France, Poland and Germany announced in a joint statement their support for independent media and human rights organizations in Belarus rocked by ongoing anti-governmental rallies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Foreign Ministers of France, Poland and Germany announced in a joint statement their support for independent media and human rights organizations in Belarus rocked by ongoing anti-governmental rallies.

On Thursday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian met with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau and German top diplomat Heiko Maas for talks on regional and international issues, Belarus crisis included.

"A set of measures will be put in place to further strengthen civil society that is active in advancing the principles of democracy, human rights and the rule of law in Belarus as our common goal. This will include, inter alia, supporting independent media, human rights defenders and women's organizations," the statement read.

Mass anti-governmental demonstrations erupted in the Belarusian capital of Minsk and the country's other major cities following the disputed results of August 9 presidential elections won by incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko. Brussels has condemned both the results of the vote, which it believes to be fraudulent, and subsequent police violence towards protesters opposed to Lukashenko's victory.

Amid the ongoing protests, the largest of which are on weekends, the EU imposed sanctions on 40 Belarusian officials over the election results and also expressed support for Belarusian opposition politician Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who has since fled the country after coming second in the elections.