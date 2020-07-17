UrduPoint.com
France Postpones Controversial Pension Reform Talks To Seek 'New Method' - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 08:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) The French government has upheld the plan to carry out a pension reform, which has triggered waves of protest in pre-pandemic France, but will postpone consultations on the matter in prioritizing the fight against COVID-19 and its economic consequences, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday.

"The establishment of a new universal pension scheme, which the president has committed to in 2017, will be maintained. As I have outlined to the social partners, we are just going to apply a new method to it ... resuming consultations in the months to come to improve its content and intelligibility for our fellow citizens," Castex told reporters after a meeting with unions.

Castex said he was "satisfied" with the meeting's results, saying that the next one would take place in October.

According to the French prime minister, the government's priority at the moment were "the fight against the crisis, for employment and against unemployment."

The proposed pension reform was to standardize the age at which French workers retire as opposed to having dozens of specialized schemes for workers of different industries, as is the case now. The reform also suggested to make pension itself be calculated based on average salary throughout the entire career rather than the period of highest  pay, as it is now.

Thousands of people took to the streets in the end of last year to protest against the reform, with the epicenter of rallies in Paris. The government has agreed to launch consultations with unions, which it refers to as "social partners," but further developments were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

