France Prepared for No Deal Brexit But Will Do Everything Possible to Avoid It - Macron

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Paris is prepared for the United Kingdom leaving the European Union without a deal, but will do everything possible to prevent this, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

"I would like us to reach an agreement. Without a deal, the exit will be what is called a "no-deal" or "hard Brexit." We are prepared for [the United Kingdom's] exit [from the European Union] without an agreement," Macron told the France 2 broadcaster in an interview.

Macron added that France would do everything possible to avoid a hard Brexit.

The United Kingdom was initially supposed to leave the European Union on March 29, but the UK parliament's failure to approve then-Prime Minister Theresa May's deal resulted in the deadline being moved to October 31.

One of the main obstacles in EU-UK Brexit talks has been the Irish backstop, a solution that entails keeping Northern Ireland in the EU Customs Union, which is now being abolished by newly appointed Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The new prime minister made it clear that he wanted the United Kingdom to leave the European Union on October 31 "come what may," although he said he preferred an orderly exit.