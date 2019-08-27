UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Prepared For No Deal Brexit But Will Do Everything Possible To Avoid It - Macron

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 01:40 AM

France Prepared for No Deal Brexit But Will Do Everything Possible to Avoid It - Macron

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Paris is prepared for the United Kingdom leaving the European Union without a deal, but will do everything possible to prevent this, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

"I would like us to reach an agreement. Without a deal, the exit will be what is called a "no-deal" or "hard Brexit." We are prepared for [the United Kingdom's] exit [from the European Union] without an agreement," Macron told the France 2 broadcaster in an interview.

Macron added that France would do everything possible to avoid a hard Brexit.

The United Kingdom was initially supposed to leave the European Union on March 29, but the UK parliament's failure to approve then-Prime Minister Theresa May's deal resulted in the deadline being moved to October 31.

One of the main obstacles in EU-UK Brexit talks has been the Irish backstop, a solution that entails keeping Northern Ireland in the EU Customs Union, which is now being abolished by newly appointed Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The new prime minister made it clear that he wanted the United Kingdom to leave the European Union on October 31 "come what may," although he said he preferred an orderly exit.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament France European Union Paris Ireland United Kingdom Brexit March May October Agreement

Recent Stories

Stocks skittish as markets track Trump tweets

1 hour ago

Third seed Pliskova battles into US Open second ro ..

2 hours ago

US star Lloyd believes women could thrive in NFL

2 hours ago

Pakistan Medical Association Multan demands implem ..

2 hours ago

French Open champion Barty fights back for US Open ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan presents case of Kashmir ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.