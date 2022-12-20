UrduPoint.com

France Prepares New Law On Further Rearmament - Macron

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2022 | 06:51 PM

France Prepares New Law on Further Rearmament - Macron

French authorities are working on new legislation aimed at further army's rearmament, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) French authorities are working on new legislation aimed at further army's rearmament, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday,

"Five years ago, I made a choice in favor of large investments in our army through the military planning law. We are preparing a new law that will allow us to move even further in this regard," Macron said in an interview with France Info broadcaster.

In 2018, the French parliament adopted a bill on military planning for 2019-2025, envisaging the increase of defense spending up to 2 percent of the country's GDP, which means that French military expenses should reach 295 billion Euros ($313 billion) by 2025.

France must have an army "capable of acting autonomously and choosing partners for the defense of its own territory, as well as Europe and the Mediterranean," Macron added.

The French leader also stated that the Ukrainian conflict forces the country "to arm and to have a real military strategy."

In June, Macron called on the Ministry of Defense to revise the military planning law in light of the conflict in Ukraine, because France had "entered into a war economy." Macron also promised that the French army would become the most equipped army in Europe.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Europe Parliament France June 2018 Allied Rental Modarba Billion

Recent Stories

Pak, US Diaspora Conference held in Islamabad

Pak, US Diaspora Conference held in Islamabad

9 minutes ago
 Chinese Govt donates Rs 21m for rehabilitation of ..

Chinese Govt donates Rs 21m for rehabilitation of infrastructure damaged during ..

9 minutes ago
 Five People Killed by Floods in Malaysia, Over 65, ..

Five People Killed by Floods in Malaysia, Over 65,000 Evacuated - Local Authorit ..

9 minutes ago
 Two bills introduced in NA

Two bills introduced in NA

13 minutes ago
 Speaker announces six members as Panel of presidin ..

Speaker announces six members as Panel of presiding officers

13 minutes ago
 Dir Upper Police arrest three contract-killers

Dir Upper Police arrest three contract-killers

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.