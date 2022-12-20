France Prepares New Law on Further Rearmament - Macron

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) French authorities are working on new legislation aimed at further army's rearmament, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday,

"Five years ago, I made a choice in favor of large investments in our army through the military planning law. We are preparing a new law that will allow us to move even further in this regard," Macron said in an interview with France Info broadcaster.

In 2018, the French parliament adopted a bill on military planning for 2019-2025, envisaging the increase of defense spending up to 2 percent of the country's GDP, which means that French military expenses should reach 295 billion Euros ($313 billion) by 2025.

France must have an army "capable of acting autonomously and choosing partners for the defense of its own territory, as well as Europe and the Mediterranean," Macron added.

The French leader also stated that the Ukrainian conflict forces the country "to arm and to have a real military strategy."

In June, Macron called on the Ministry of Defense to revise the military planning law in light of the conflict in Ukraine, because France had "entered into a war economy." Macron also promised that the French army would become the most equipped army in Europe.