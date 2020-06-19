France Pressuring Ukraine to Observe Minsk Accords on Conflict in Donbas - Senator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) France is doing everything to convince Ukraine to implement the Minsk agreements with regard to the conflict in its eastern region of Donbas, Christian Cambon, a member of the French Senate and head of its Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Armed Forces, said on Friday.

Cambon made the statement during a joint meeting between his committee and the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Russian upper house, the Federation Council, via video conferencing.

"France does everything to convince Ukraine that compliance with the Minsk agreements is necessary. You know that [French President Emmanuel] Macron met both [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy in the Champs Elysees. It was a meeting between the heads of states during which the French side urged all parties to comply with the Minsk agreements. Therefore, we as well exert certain pressure on Ukraine," Cambon said.

The French senator's view is that Moscow and Paris have a good outlook of achieving a resolution to the Ukrainian conflict.

The conflict in Ukraine began in April 2014 when the government forces launched an offensive against the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, referred to together as Donbas, after the proclaimed independence from Kiev. Their decision came in response to what they consider to have been a coup in Ukraine that toppled the old government in February of that year.

In February of 2015, the warring parties signed an set of agreements in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, hence their name, with mediation of the so-called Normandy Four group, comprising France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine. The agreements stipulate Kiev and Donbas to cease fire, pull out forces from the contact line, set up safety zones, amnesty, resume economic opportunities and social benefits of Donbas residents, as well as for Ukraine to carry out a profound constitutional reform that will decentralize the power and give parts of Donetsk and Luhansk a special status.