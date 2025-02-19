France Probes 2012 Reporters' Deaths In Syria As Crime Against Humanity
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 09:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The French judiciary is investigating the 2012 deaths of reporters in Syria as a possible crime against humanity, anti-terror prosecutors told AFP on Tuesday.
Prominent US journalist Marie Colvin and French photographer Remi Ochlik were killed by an explosion in the east of the war-torn country in what a US court later ruled was an "unconscionable" attack that targeted journalists on the orders of the Syrian government.
The French judiciary had been treating the alleged attack as a potential war crime, but on December 17 widened the investigation to a possible crime against humanity, a charge for which French courts claim universal jurisdiction regardless of locations or nationalities involved.
The anti-terror prosecutors' office told AFP that new evidence pointed to "the execution of a concerted plan against a group of civilians, including journalists, activists and defenders of human rights, as part of a wide-ranging or systematic attack".
Colvin -- a renowned war correspondent whose career was celebrated in a Golden Globe-nominated film "A Private War" -- was killed in the Syrian army's shelling of the Baba Amr Media Center in Homs on February 22, 2012.
- 'A great step forwards' -
The Federal court in the US capital, which in 2019 ordered Syria to pay $302.5 million over her death, said in its verdict that Syrian military and intelligence had tracked the broadcasts of Colvin and other journalists covering the siege of Homs to the media centre.
They then targeted it in an artillery barrage that killed Colvin and Ochlik.
French investigators also believe that both were "deliberately targeted".
In addition, they told AFP, they extended the probe to cover suspected Syrian government "persecution" of civilians, including Colvin and Ochlik, as well as British photographer Paul Conroy and French reporter Edith Bouvier -- who were wounded in the attack -- and Syrian translator Wael Omar, as well as "other inhumane acts" committed against Bouvier.
One of Bouvier's lawyers, Matthieu Bagard, said the new probe "opens the door to treat a certain number of procedures against journalists in armed conflict zones as crimes against humanity".
His lawyer colleague, Marie Dose, called the shift in the investigation "a great step forwards for war reporters".
"The Colvin family calls on the new Syrian government to cooperate with international investigators to hold the perpetrators of atrocities like the murder of Marie Colvin accountable," Scott Gilmore, the lawyer for the journalist's sister Cathleen Colvin, told AFP.
Clemence Bectarte, a lawyer for Ochlik's family, said she now expected judges to issue arrest warrants "for the high-ranking political and military officials whose involvement has been established".
In March 2012, France opened a probe for murder into the death of Ochlik and for attempted murder over the injury of Bouvier, both French nationals.
- 'Deliberately targeted' -
The probe was widened into potential war crimes in October 2014, and in 2016 non-French plaintiffs joined the legal action.
"This wasn't a case of us being in the wrong place at the wrong time," said Bouvier in 2013. "We were deliberately targeted."
In 2016, then-Syrian president Bashar al-Assad claimed that Colvin was "responsible" for her own death.
"It's a war and she came illegally to Syria," he said, accusing the reporter of working "with the terrorists".
The battle of Homs, Syria's third city, was part a civil war triggered by the repression of a 2011 revolt against Assad's government.
Colvin, who was 56 and working for the Sunday Times when she died, was known for her fearless reporting and signature black eye patch which she wore after losing sight in one eye in an explosion during Sri Lanka's civil war.
Assad was ousted in December after rebels led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) Islamist group seized control of Damascus, ending more than 50 years of his family's iron-fisted rule.
clw-edy/jh/sjw/giv/md
Recent Stories
Five heavy equipment vehicles enter Gaza Strip through Rafah Crossing for first ..
UAE President confers First Class Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Chad
UAE leaders congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery
AMMROC secures authorization from Sikorsky as first Black Hawk Blade MRO Centre ..
WAM hosts panel discussion to mark Safer Internet Day in cooperation with 'Aqdar ..
SCCI strengthens economic, trade partnerships with Guatemala
Sharjah welcomes Chinese delegation to cement economic ties
UN nuclear chief to view contaminated Fukushima soil
ICT admin hosts thrilling Tent Pegging competition at F-9 Park, attracts global ..
Multan Police solve blind murder case, arrest two suspects
Govt Prioritizes for increasing country’s exports up to $60 billion
AIOU Mirpur hosts successful educational, career counselling open expo
More Stories From World
-
Mourinho eyes Europa League run with Fenerbahce5 minutes ago
-
France probes 2012 reporters' deaths in Syria as crime against humanity6 minutes ago
-
Brazil prosecutor charges Bolsonaro over failed coup plot6 minutes ago
-
US tariffs threat a 'shock' to Canadian businesses6 minutes ago
-
Video shows Toronto plane's hard landing before flipping15 minutes ago
-
Pragmatic Italy in good place before hosting France: Azzurri great Dominguez15 minutes ago
-
Survivors recount horrific RSF attack on famine-hit Sudan camp16 minutes ago
-
Russia, US to name negotiators on ending Ukraine war16 minutes ago
-
Trump moves to widen IVF access, risking conservative fury16 minutes ago
-
Bolsonaro: Brazil's polarising ex-president mired in legal woes16 minutes ago
-
Trump 'more confident' of Ukraine deal after talks46 minutes ago
-
Top South Korean judge faces disinformation deluge as Yoon impeachment looms46 minutes ago