France Probes Stars Of David Graffiti In Paris

Published October 31, 2023

Paris prosecutors opened an investigation Tuesday into dozens of Stars of David daubed on buildings around the city and its suburbs, seen as threatening Jews amid the war between Israel and Hamas

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Paris prosecutors opened an investigation Tuesday into dozens of Stars of David daubed on buildings around the city and its suburbs, seen as threatening Jews amid the war between Israel and Hamas.

Fresh stars were painted overnight on the facades of several buildings in a southern district of Paris, an AFP journalist saw on Tuesday.

Similar tags appeared over the weekend in suburbs of the city including Vanves, Fontenay-aux-Roses and Aubervilliers.

In the nearby town of Saint-Ouen they were accompanied by inscriptions such as "Palestine will overcome".

The Union of Jewish Students of France said they were designed to mirror the way Jews were forced to wear the stars by the Nazi regime.

"This act of marking recalls the processes of the 1930s and the Second World War which led to the extermination of millions of Jews," its president Samuel Lejoyeux told AFP.

"The people who did this clearly wanted to terrify," he added.

The mayor of Aubervilliers, Karine Franclet, condemned the graffiti as being "in total contradiction with the fundamental values that we hold, including tolerance, equality and mutual respect, particularly in the current context."

Saint-Ouen's mayor Karim Bouamrane said perpetrators must be punished by the courts "with the greatest severity" in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

