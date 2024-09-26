France Proposes 21-day Lebanon Ceasefire In UN Push With US
Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2024 | 09:20 AM
United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) France on Wednesday unveiled a proposal for a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon in a UN diplomatic push with the United States as the death toll mounted from strikes by Israel against Hezbollah.
Shortly after talks at the United Nations between Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron, France outlined the proposal at an emergency Security Council session.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said that the two Western powers were proposing a truce of 21 days "to allow for negotiations and a more sustainable ceasefire."
"There has been important progress in the past few hours," Barrot said.
"We've been working since the start of the week in New York on a diplomatic solution with our American friends in particular."
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon and warned, "Hell is breaking loose."
Israel said it welcomed diplomacy on Lebanon but did not commit to a ceasefire, vowing to pursue its goal of degrading Hezbollah.
"We are grateful for all those who are making a sincere effort with diplomacy to avoid escalation, to avoid a full war," Israel's envoy to the United Nations, Danny Danon, told reporters before entering the session.
But he added: "We will use all means at our disposal, under international law, to achieve our aims."
The violence comes after the failure to reach a ceasefire in Gaza where Israel for nearly a year has been seeking to wipe out another Iranian ally, Hamas, which carried out the deadliest attack ever on Israel.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that Tehran, which in recent weeks has held back on retaliatory strikes on Israel after attacks targeting Iranian interests, may no longer be restrained.
"The region is on the brink of a full-scale catastrophe. If unchecked, the world will face catastrophic consequences," he told reporters.
Hezbollah holds powerful influence within long-turbulent Lebanon. The country's foreign minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, asked by reporters if a ceasefire was possible, said: "Hopefully yes."
