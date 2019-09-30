UrduPoint.com
France Proposes Creation Of Sanctions System For Violating Council Of Europe's Charter

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 09:42 PM

France Proposes Creation of Sanctions System for Violating Council of Europe's Charter

French Secretary of State for European Affairs Amelie de Montchalin on Monday proposed establishing a sanctions system for holding member states accountable for violations of the Council of Europe's charter

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) French Secretary of State for European Affairs Amelie de Montchalin on Monday proposed establishing a sanctions system for holding member states accountable for violations of the Council of Europe's charter.

"We must make sure that any violation of the charter leads to concrete actions so that the Committee of Ministers [of the Council of Europe] and the Secretary General can quickly make joint decisions, including sanctions. However, it is important that this logic is not punitive in nature, that it should not be considered as punishment, and that it should encourage adequate decisions," de Montchalin said on the sidelines of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) fall session in Strasbourg.

She also emphasized that this procedure should not be irrevocable.

"The task is not to impose sanctions on the state, the task is to ensure that it respects obligations, so we need to clearly define a strategy for overcoming the conflict or crisis," the French official added.

PACE's session is taking place in Strasbourg from September 30 to October 4. France is currently chairing the Council of Europe.

