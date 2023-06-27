Open Menu

France Proposes UNSC Draft To Terminate UN Mission In Mali

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2023 | 10:23 PM

The French Mission to the United Nations has proposed a draft statement to the Security Council with the aim to cease the existing UN mission in Mali (MINUSMA), according to the draft as seen by Sputnik on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The French Mission to the United Nations has proposed a draft statement to the Security Council with the aim to cease the existing UN mission in Mali (MINUSMA), according to the draft as seen by Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Decides to terminate MINUSMA's mandate under resolution 2640 (2022) as of June 30 2023," the draft said in paragraph 5.

According to the document the existing mission should "plan and execute the cessation of operations and transfer of tasks as provided for paragraph 5 as well as to plan the Mission's withdrawal.

Malian-Russian military cooperation has been deepening since late 2021 given the West African nation's war on terrorists and drug traffickers, and the French troop pullout with the security crisis persisting in the country after France's ten-year military presence there.

