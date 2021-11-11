France Puts on Hold EU Trade Deals With New Zealand, Chile Until After Election - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) France has convinced the European Commission to postpone striking trade agreements with New Zealand and Chile until after its presidential election in April, Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The newspaper said that this step was met with anger by other EU member states, which expected to sign the trade pacts by the end of the year. A number of EU countries will reportedly try to put pressure on the EC at a meeting of trade ministers set for Thursday. The EC refused to comment on the information.

French President Emmanuel Macron allegedly fears a possible increase in the imports of chicken from Chile and lamb from New Zealand. Macron reportedly believes that opposition presidential candidates can take advantage of the situation to mobilize disgruntled farmers and anti-globalists.

However, French officials told the newspaper that Paris justified its unwillingness to conclude the deals by the need to refine the wording on the environmental issues and to finalize quotas for agricultural exports.

Financial Times noted that the EU agreement with Chile is expected to facilitate the supply of lithium.

This, in turn, will stimulate the production of electric vehicles and reduce dependence on China. According to EU officials, there is a "small window of opportunity" for this agreement, which negotiations having begun in 2017.

"It is a really good deal. But the French are against it over some chicken," a European diplomat told the newspaper.

As for the trade deal with New Zealand, negotiations have been going on since 2018, but the parties have yet to resolve a number of issues, such as the exchange of data and protection of European cheeses: the EU wants New Zealand to stop labeling cheese as feta or gruyere and other famous European marques.

According to the newspaper, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern postponed a trip to Brussels due to the lack of progress on the agreement. New Zealand Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O'Connor told the New Zealand Herald that he intends to conclude negotiations as soon as possible. The minister noted that the agreement will bring economic benefits to both sides.