Open Menu

France Qualify For Davis Cup Group Stage

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2024 | 03:40 PM

France qualify for Davis Cup group stage

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) France booked their place in the group stages of the Davis Cup after completing a 4-0 win over Taiwan in Taipei on Sunday.

Already leading 2-0 from Saturday's singles, France secured their passage when Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin came back from a set down to beat Yu Hsiou Hsu and Jason Jung 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/1).

"We were perhaps a little timid at the start," said Roger-Vasselin.

"We stayed calm.

We knew our level of play was going to change. We had to keep our nerve."

Quentin Halys rounded off the French victory with a 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) win over Chun Hsin Tseng.

Serbia, Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Brazil, USA and holders Canada also qualified over the weekend with another four ties still to be decided.

Defending champions Italy and last year's runners-up Australia, as well as Britain and Spain have advanced automatically to the finals.

Related Topics

USA Australia Canada France Germany Taipei Spain Italy Brazil Serbia Finland Netherlands Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

7 hours ago
 JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

16 hours ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

16 hours ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

16 hours ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

16 hours ago
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

16 hours ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

16 hours ago
 Police finalizes security plan for election

Police finalizes security plan for election

16 hours ago
 Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

16 hours ago
 PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderaba ..

PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad

16 hours ago
 CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pa ..

CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan

16 hours ago

More Stories From World