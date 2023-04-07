Close
France Ready To Closely Work With China On Prompt Ukrainian Crisis Settlement - Macron

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2023 | 09:25 PM

France is ready to closely work with China on a settlement to the Ukrainian crisis as soon as possible, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) France is ready to closely work with China on a settlement to the Ukrainian crisis as soon as possible, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

"The French side attaches great importance to China's influence in the international arena, and is ready to cooperate closely with China, make joint efforts to promote a prompt political settlement of the (Ukrainian) crisis," Macron was quoted as saying by China Central Television (CCTV) during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Guangzhou.

A political solution to the Ukrainian crisis requires that the concerns of all parties should be taken into account, the president added.

