France Ready To Conduct Humanitarian Operation In Mariupol, Moscow's Consent Needed- Gov't

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2022 | 04:50 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) France is ready to conduct a humanitarian operation in Mariupol, but still awaits the consent of the Russian authorities, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

"The (humanitarian) operation is ready and can be carried out.

Now, it is necessary that the Russian authorities agree to it. At this stage, they refused," Attal told a briefing.

According to the French government's estimates, there were about 150,000 people in Mariupol last week, and several tens of thousands of people want to leave the city.

