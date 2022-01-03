UrduPoint.com

France Ready To Contribute Positively To NPT Treaty Review - Elysee Palace

January 03, 2022

France remains committed to preserving the NPT non-proliferation treaty and contributing to its next review, the French presidency said in a statement that preceded a pledge by the five atomic powers to never fight a nuclear war

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) France remains committed to preserving the NPT non-proliferation treaty and contributing to its next review, the French presidency said in a statement that preceded a pledge by the five atomic powers to never fight a nuclear war.

"For the past two years France has been coordinating the work of the five nuclear-armed states in the run-up to the next NPT review conference... France is ready to make a positive contribution to the 10th NPT review conference and preserve the authority and supremacy of this treaty and its three pillars: nuclear disarmament, nuclear non-proliferation and peaceful use of atom," it said.

The treaty entered into force in 1970 and has been reviewed every five years. The latest conference was scheduled to take place in New York in 2020 but it was delayed twice due to the pandemic. The meeting is expected to convene sometime in 2022.

Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom and the United States released a joint declaration a day before the conference was due to happen affirming that "a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought" and pledging commitment to their obligations under the non-proliferation treaty.

