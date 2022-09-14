UrduPoint.com

France Ready To Discuss Ukraine's Security Guarantees With Partners - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2022 | 09:55 PM

France is ready to discuss Ukraine's security guarantees with its partners, the French Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) France is ready to discuss Ukraine's security guarantees with its partners, the French Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"France is ready to discuss with its partners the security guarantees that we could offer to Ukraine," the ministry told a daily briefing.

France's support for Ukraine, including the supply of equipment and military training, is long-term, the ministry added.

The ministry also noted that some of the proposals formulated by the expert group in Kiev are useful.

On Tuesday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office proposed to consolidate Ukraine's security guarantees in a joint document titled The Kyiv Security Compact, suggesting EU countries, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Turkey become guarantors.

