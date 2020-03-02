UrduPoint.com
France Ready To Help Greece, Bulgaria To Cope With Huge Influx Of Migrants - Macron

Mon 02nd March 2020 | 05:00 AM

France Ready to Help Greece, Bulgaria to Cope With Huge Influx of Migrants - Macron

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) France expresses solidarity with Greece and Bulgaria and is ready to offer assistance to protect borders from arriving migrants, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

On Sunday, Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said that the situation with migrants on the country's northeastern border with Turkey presented a threat to the national security. The spokesman added that Greece would stop accepting asylum requests for a month and expedite repatriations of migrants coming to the country illegally.

"Expressing full solidarity with Greece and Bulgaria, France is ready to contribute to the efforts of European countries to provide them with immediate assistance and to protect borders. We must work together to avoid a humanitarian and migration crisis," Macron wrote on Twitter.

The stampede near the northeastern Greek town of Kastanies was triggered by the Turkish announcement on Saturday that it had opened its borders to Europe to Syrian refugees citing the lack of promised assistance as the reason.

