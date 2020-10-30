France Ready to Help Turkey, Greece After Earthquake - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) France is ready to help Turkey and Greece, which were struck by an earthquake earlier on Friday, foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

"A powerful earthquake struck Turkey and several Greek islands at the Aegean Sea. Full solidarity with the people of Greece and Turkey. We are at their side and ready to mobilize to help them," the minister said on Twitter.